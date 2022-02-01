West Brom defender Dara O’Shea has said he’s “feeling good” as he steps up his return to full fitness.

O’Shea was a standout player in West Brom’s first five Championship games this season, starring before injury halted his momentum.

The centre-back has been sidelined since suffering a fractured ankle while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, but he has stepped up his recovery recently and played an hour for the Baggies’ U23 side against Hereford on Monday.

Now, following his appearance on Monday morning, O’Shea has moved to provide an update on his path back to full fitness.

As quoted by the club’s official website, O’Shea has said he’s “feeling good”, adding that the plan is for him to play the whole game against Southampton’s U23 side next Monday before making a return to the first-team fold.

Here’s what the Irishman had to say:

“I’m feeling good, it’s great to be back playing and building up my match fitness.

“I just want to get going again now, but I know how important it is to do things properly and keep increasing the game time gradually.

“The plan is to get 90 minutes in with the Under-23s in their fixture against Southampton next Monday, and then hopefully I’ll get through that fine and be ready to go.”

Like a new signing

If O’Shea can get up to the levels he showed in the early stages of the season, his return will come as a huge boost to Valerien Ismael’s side.

The Baggies’ form has been inconsistent ever since their 10-game unbeaten run at the start of the season came to an end, with their poor form seeing drop away from the automatic promotion spots and down into 5th place – tied on points with 7th placed Huddersfield Town and at risk of falling out of the play-off spots.

O’Shea’s leadership qualities and defensive prowess could prove to be a big boost for Ismael and co as they look to avoid letting their promotion bid fall by the wayside.