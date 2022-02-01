Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said the Rams will be without winger Kamil Jozwiak for “a good few weeks” after he picked up an ankle injury vs Birmingham City.

Jozwiak was handed a start by Rooney and Derby County took on Birmingham City at the weekend.

However, the Poland international was forced off in the first half, making way as the Rams went on to rescue a crucial point thanks to Krystian Bielik’s late heroics.

Now, Rams boss Rooney has moved to provide an update on Jozwiak’s injury.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney stated that the injury is “not a great one”, adding that Jozwiak will be visiting a specialist this week to determine whether or not he requires surgery.

He added that the winger is expected to sit out for “a good few weeks”. Here’s what Rooney had to say on the blow:

“It’s not a great one.

“He is seeing a specialist to see if he needs surgery or not. It was unfortunate for him to pick up the injury because I think over the last few weeks he has been doing better, he has been growing into the team.

“We will not have him for a good few weeks.”

Who could come into the side?

The injury to Jozwiak could lead to a bit of a shuffle around at Pride Park.

Festy Ebosele has emerged in the first-team picture this season, operating on the right-wing and as a full-back on either side. The youngster was deployed at left-back against Birmingham City but with Lee Buchanan back amongst the side, he could come into his natural role on the left-hand side of defence while Ebosele moves to the wing.

With options limited and Rooney’s squad stretched further by the injury to Jozwiak, it will be hoped that the winger’s injury is not as bad as initially feared so he can return to the side soon.