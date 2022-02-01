Charlton Athletic youngster Mason Burstow has completed a transfer to Chelsea, with the young striker sending a message to Addicks fans upon confirmation of the deal.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard confirmed Burstow was attracting Premier League interest on deadline day, with the Charlton Athletic ultimately completing a deal to join Premier League side Chelsea.

However, the attacking starlet will remain with the Addicks on loan for the rest of the season.

Upon the confirmation of the deal, Burstow moved to send a message to supporters.

Speaking on Twitter, the young striker insisted he will remain “fully committed” to the cause at The Valley as he looks to maintain his strong form over the second half of the campaign.

Delighted for it to be official, I’ll keep my head down and stay fully committed to @CAFCofficial 110% 😊 https://t.co/K75QyloRAA — Mason Burstow (@BurstowMason) February 1, 2022

Charlton Athletic’s options at the top of the pitch are pretty limited as it stands, so keeping Burstow until the end of the season is one positive of the situation, although the club surely would have liked to keep the highly-rated talent.

At only 18, Burstow has scored six goals and laid on two assists in 14 first-team appearances for the Addicks this season.

Jackson’s attacking options

With Burstow on the books until the end of the season, Johnnie Jackson will have the likes of Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington available at the top of the pitch alongside the youngster.

Talisman Jayden Stockley is currently sidelined through injury, which has been a blow. Elliot Lee has played as a striker before, but he has spent the vast majority of this season operating in midfield.