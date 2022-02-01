EA SPORTS FIFA is looking to increase its community of EFL Championship , League One and Two experts.

Are you one of the most knowledgeable fans around? Would you like to offer your input regarding player attributes, appearance and team data? Then you could be just the person…

A voluntary EA SPORTS Data Reviewer is a dedicated football expert who enjoys reviewing teams’ and players’ performances. With the ability to leave feedback on a wide range of areas, you can help ensure the player and team data in FIFA22 is as accurate as possible.

Join the conversation as part of The Ratings Collective – it is a great opportunity to be part of the world’s most popular sports game.

This is a voluntary position and offers no financial compensation.

Click here if you’re interested: https://fifa-ratingscollective.ea.com/

Please note that the EA SPORTS FIFA database operates in English only.