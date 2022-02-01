Birmingham City loan ace Tahith Chong has stepped up his bid to return to full fitness back with parent club Manchester United.

Chong, 22, enjoyed a strong start to life with Birmingham City, nailing down a spot in Lee Bowyer’s starting XI.

However, both the Manchester United loanee and the Blues were struck a hefty blow back in October, suffering a thigh injury that required surgery.

Now though, a promising update has emerged on Chong’s bid to return to full fitness.

As confirmed on Manchester United’s official club website, the Dutch starlet has been back on grass at Carrington, working with a fitness coach in his bid to return to action. It is added that Chong a few weeks away from returning to full training, but the sight of him back out on the pitch makes for good reading for everyone involved.

Starring in an unlikely role

Before injury left him sidelined for a lengthy stint, Chong had started to flourish in a central role under Bowyer’s management.

The Manchester United talent has spent the vast majority of his career operating out on the wing, but he was deployed in an attacking midfield role frequently with Birmingham City, putting his playmaking skills on show while also showing that he’s willing to get involved with the defensive side of things too.

In his 13 outings for Birmingham City, Chong managed three assists, and it will be hoped that he can return to action sooner rather than later and continue his development at St Andrew’s.