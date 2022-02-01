Stoke City youngster David Okagbue has completed a loan move to National League North side Chester, it has been confirmed.

Okagbue, 17, heads out on a temporary basis in a bid to pick up experience of first-team football elsewhere.

Although the transfer window slammed shut for Stoke City yesterday, non-league clubs are still allowed to do business. It gives Football League clubs the chance to send some of their young talents out on loan to play regular senior football, which is exactly what the Potters have done with Irish starlet Okagbue.

As confirmed on the Championship club’s official website, Okagbue has joined on a work experience loan, lasting a month.

A regular at youth level

Since joining the club from St. Kevins Boys in the summer of 2020, Okagbue has been a regular for Stoke City’s U18 and U23 sides.

The defensive talent has played 26 times for the U18 outfit and has already made the jump up to the U23s, appearing 11 times. Okagbue has also earned international recognition, earning a spot in the Republic of Ireland’s U19s squad. He most recently featured for the Irish youngsters back in November, making a substitute appearance against Montenegro before starting in a 2-0 win over Bulgaria.

A great opportunity

Heading out on loan to Chester will give Okagbue the chance to impress on the senior stage after emerging as a regular for the Potters’ youth sides.

Having already made the step up to the U23s and with his talents earning international recognition, Okagbue looks to be a promising talent for the future, so it will be hoped that his short-term stint with Chester can help further his development.