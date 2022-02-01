Birmingham City loanee Fran Villalba will join loan club Sporting Gijon permanently after the club triggered a clause to seal a summer move.

Villalba, 23, joined Sporting Gijon on loan in the summer in a bid to pick up regular game time away from Birmingham City.

The Spanish playmaker will be seeing out the campaign in La Liga 2 and now, it has been confirmed by the Blues that Gijon have triggered the option to make the deal permanent in the summer transfer window.

As announced on the Championship club’s official website, Villalba’s move to Sporting Gijon will be made permanently on July 1st while the existing agreement remains in place until the end of the season. It is added that further details will be confirmed by the club in the summer, so Villalba will be looking to make the most of the rest of the campaign in the meantime.

His season so far…

Since linking up with the Spanish club, the former Valencia starlet has successfully nailed down a starting spot.

Across all competitions, Villalba has managed four goals and four assists in 28 appearances, featuring out on the left and right-wing as well as in his favoured role as an attacking midfielder.

Time at St Andrew’s

Villalba joined the Blues on a free transfer back in the summer of 2019 and managed 17 appearances across all competitions for the club.

Much of his time on the books with Birmingham City has been spent out on loan in his native, spending two separate spells with UD Almeria.