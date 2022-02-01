Nottingham Forest’s stunning turnaround under Steve Cooper’s management has continued over the past few months.

Since last taking a look at Nottingham Forest’s top 5 performers back in October, Cooper’s side have maintained their impressive rise up the Championship table. Rising from the lower echelons of the division to 8th place, Forest are now only two points away from the play-off spots.

Here, we take an updated look at Nottingham Forest’s top 5 performers of the season so far according to WhoScored…

5. Ryan Yates – 6.90

The Forest academy graduate is one who has split opinion in the past, but Yates has successfully nailed down a starting spot under Cooper’s management. He has played 27 times across all competitions this season, averaging 2.4 aerial duels won per game and an 80.2% pass completion rate, often impressing alongside Manchester United loan ace James Garner.

4. Brennan Johnson – 6.92

The electric winger has been up there as one of the best Championship players this season, so it’s a testament to the three players above him in this list that he’s sat in 4th. Johnson has played in every league game so far, managing seven goals and five assists and striking up a formidable partnership with wing-back Djed Spence in the process. His performances attracted continued interest in January, with Brentford among those linked over the course of the month.

3. Djed Spence – 6.94

The aforementioned Spence comes in at 3rd place on the list. Spence has been a revelation since joining Nottingham Forest on loan, with his bombing runs up and down the right-hand side and his tireless work rate making him a firm favourite at the City Ground this season. He too was subject of interest from elsewhere in January, but he will be seeing out the campaign with Forest.

2. Joe Worrall – 6.98

Another defensive mainstay and another academy graduate, Worrall has flourished under Cooper’s management this season. The 25-year-old has helped keep eight clean sheets in 23 games across all competitions and it will be hoped that he can return from a fractured rib injury sooner rather than later given the important role he has played in Forest’s often formidable back three this season.

1. Max Lowe – 7.17

Top of the list is left-sided star Lowe, who recently returned to action after a spell on the sidelines through a groin injury. The Sheffield United loanee is another player who has thrived in Cooper’s system, proving to be an attacking threat at left wing-back while also showing his defensive capabilities when called upon. Having completed his return to action, Lowe will be looking to maintain his strong form as Nottingham Forest fight for promotion.