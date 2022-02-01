Sheffield United had another subdued transfer window in the Championship.

Dropping down from the Premier League last season, Slavisa Jokanovic would arrive at the club fairly early in the summer.

But he was unable to oversee much in the way of transfer business. The Blades instead focused on keeping the bulk of their players, and last month Paul Heckingbottom would oversee another quiet window for the Blades.

Here we summarise Sheffield United’s January transfer window…

Signings?

Sheffield United’s sole signing of the January transfer window was Adam Davies. The goalkeeper joined on a permanent deal from Stoke City and replaces Robin Olsen who was recalled by AS Roma, and loaned to Aston Villa.

Elsewhere, the Blades did well to bring in Brentford’s Charlie Goode on loan yesterday, with Daniel Jebbison having been recalled from his loan spell at Burton Albion.

Sales?

A number of Blades were loaned out last month. Lys Mousset, Oli Burke and Michael Verrips have all found temporary homes whilst Sheffield United announced this morning that Adlene Guedioura had left the club.

Elsewhere, Luke Freeman came into headlines yesterday – both Luton Town and Millwall were said to be weighing up a last-minute move for the midfielder.

Failed moves?

Sheffield United were linked with a number of players who wouldn’t join in the end. Hearts defender John Souttar was linked at the start of the month, and he remains at the club after missing out on a move to Rangers yesterday.

And Heckingbottom was also reportedly keen on Liverpool duo Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips – it was said that Williams could leave on loan should Phillips have remained at the club, but the latter has joined Bournemouth on loan yesterday.

Fan reaction…

Sheffield United look to have a lot of rebuilding to do before they can challenge for promotion to the Premier League again.

Heckingbottom seemingly has very little resources to work with after the club oversaw some terrible transfer business in the top flight, but his side remain in mid-table contention in the Championship.

See how Blades fans rated their side’s January transfer window on Twitter: