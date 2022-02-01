Wycombe Wanderers have confirmed the signing of Newcastle United youngster Jack Young, who joins on loan until the end of the season.

Gareth Ainsworth managed to recruit Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing on transfer deadline day, bringing him in to bolster the Chairboys’ options in the middle of the park.

Now, it has been confirmed that a second midfielder has made a late move to Adams Park.

As announced on the club’s official website, Newcastle talent Young has arrived on loan, penning a temporary deal that will run through until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old is one of the Magpies’ top young talents and after impressing at U23 level will be determined to flourish on the senior stage, with Wycombe giving him the chance to do so in League One.

More on Young…

Although the Newcastle-born midfielder is yet to make his senior debut for the Premier League club, he has featured heavily in their youth set-up over the years.

Young has played a hefty 59 times for the U23 side, chipping in with two goals and five assists in the process. He also managed 39 appearances with the U18 outfit, netting five goals and laying on two assists.

He spent a brief spell on loan with Tranmere Rovers last season, featuring five times.

A hard-working central midfielder, Young signed professional terms with Newcastle United back in 2019.

He will be looking to force his way into Ainsworth’s starting XI while with Wycombe Wanderers, with the likes of fellow new boy Wing, Dominic Gape, Oliver Pendlebury, Josh Scowen, Curtis Thompson and David Wheeler among the central midfield options available at Adams Park.