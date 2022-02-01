Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has highlighted the importance of adding squad depth after the January transfer window slammed shut on Monday night.

Rovers concluded their January transfer window business late on Monday night, bringing in Wolves starlet Ryan Giles on loan until the end of the season.

The left-sided star’s arrival made it five signings for the month. He followed Dilan Markanday, Ryan Hedges, James Brown and Deyovaisio Zeefuik (loan) through the doors at Ewood Park, further bolstering Mowbray’s ranks.

Now, with the window done and dusted, the Rovers boss has moved to deliver his verdict on the past month.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Mowbray highlighted the importance of adding squad depth at such an important stage of the campaign. He highlighted the injury to new signing Markanday as a sign that football can be “cruel”, emphasising the need for depth.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Injuries are starting to catch up with us a little bit and the depth of the squad is really important.

“It would be a shame for us to drop off the way because of the inability to keep players fit. People get injured in football, a couple of players are a couple of bookings away from suspensions and that’s why depth is important. Keeping players fit and being strong off the bench, numbers are important.

“I’ve spoken to the lads coming in about the situation and they know they’re not walking through the door and going straight into the starting XI. They need to show all the other players what good players they are and then they need to grab the opportunity when they get it.

“I hope everyone can stay fit but, as we saw with Dilan, football can be cruel. And that’s why you need depth.”

Pushing on…

With five new players through the door and 17 games remaining, Blackburn Rovers will be determined not to let their season fall away now.

Currently sitting in 2nd place, one point ahead of 3rd placed Bournemouth and five behind table-toppers Fulham with a game in hand on both, Rovers have the chance to achieve something really special this season.

Staying fit and staying on song will be crucial for Mowbray and co in their bid to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League, so it will be hoped that their winter arrivals can help carry them over the line.