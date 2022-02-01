Sunderland’s deadline day signing Jermain Defoe has sent a message to supporters upon the confirmation of his return to the Stadium of Light.

After departing Rangers during the January transfer window, Defoe completed a romantic return to Sunderland on deadline day.

The move to the Stadium of Light comes after speculation of a move to League One, with a host of third-tier sides said to have been in the chase for his signature. However, it was Sunderland who secured a deal, bringing him back to the North East after four-and-a-half years away.

Now, upon the confirmation of his return to the Black Cats, Defoe has sent a message to supporters on Twitter.

The 39-year-old simply said: “Told you I’d come back, @SunderlandAFC”.

Back in Red and White

The confirmation of Defoe’s return comes after spells away with both Bournemouth and Rangers.

Following the sacking of Lee Johnson, the return of the popular striker has given fans something to smile about as they bid to make a long-awaited return to the Championship and, eventually, the Premier League.

Although 39, Defoe remained a threat in front of goal during his time on the books with Rangers, managing 32 goals in 74 games while at Ibrox.

The former Spurs and West Ham United star netted 37 times in 93 games during his first stint with the Black Cats, becoming a firm favourite and standing out despite their struggles at the time, so it will be hoped that the striker can help fire Sunderland to promotion and further cement his place in the hearts of supporters.