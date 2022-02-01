Swansea City new boy Nathanael Ogbeta has bid farewell to Shrewsbury Town after his deadline day move to the Championship.

Ogbeta, 20, made a deadline day jump up to the Championship, linking up with Russell Martin’s Swansea City for an undisclosed fee.

After emerging as a key player for Shrewsbury Town, the left-sided talent joins the Welsh club on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Swans. The contract will keep Ogbeta with the club until the end of the summer of 2024.

Following the confirmation of his departure from Shrewsbury, Ogbeta moved to bid farewell to the League One side on Twitter.

The former Manchester City youth player moved to thank everyone associated with the Shrews for their help and support across his year-long spell with the club, wishing them the best for the future.

Wow. What a faithful God! What an experience it was playing for @shrewsweb . There were some highs and lows but I’ll be forever grateful to the staff, players and fans for all and help and support along the way. Thank you for everything. Wishing you all the best. God bless 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ZkGeAzphxO — Nathanael (@NathanaelOgbeta) February 1, 2022

A new challenge

After impressing in League One, Ogbeta will be looking to prove that he’s up to Championship standard by nailing down a starting spot in Martin’s side.

His versatility will only help his cause, featuring at left wing-back, left-back and in defensive midfield during his time on the books with Shrewsbury. The former England youth international also operated as a centre-back during his time in Manchester City’s youth academy.

Joel Latibeaudiere has been starting at left wing-back in recent weeks, while Ryan Manning has also operated in the role – though he has spent the majority of this season operating as a left-sided centre-back.

The starting spot at left wing-back is very much up for grabs, so it will be hoped that Ogbeta can take up the role and flourish under Martin’s management.