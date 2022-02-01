Sunderland sacked manager Lee Johnson after a 6-0 defeat away at Bolton Wanderers in League One over the weekend.

Johnson leaves Sunderland after little over a month in charge of the Black Cats.

The former Bristol City boss guided Sunderland to the League One play-off final last season, winning the Papa John’s Trophy along the way too.

And he could’ve gone on to achieve promotion with the club this season. But he’s been sacked with the club in 3rd place of the League One table, coming off the back of a shocking 6-0 defeat away at Bolton over the weekend.

So what next for Sunderland?

There’s been a few potential managerial candidates mentioned so far – Duncan Ferguson’s name has been banded around a fair bit, with the Everton coach’s future unclear after the arrival of Frank Lampard at Goodison Park.

In the latest video on The72’s YouTube channel we discuss Johnson’s time at the Stadium of Light, whether the club have made the right decision to sack him, and potential successors to take the club forward.

Check it out below: