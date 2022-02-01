The January transfer window is now officially shut, and so it’s time to reflect on what was a hectic day in football.

Up and down the country, football clubs were frantically trying to finalise some last-minute deals before we buckle down and head towards the business end of the season.

In the Premier League alone there was close to £300million spent. In the Championship too there was money being thrown around, with Bournemouth the busiest team on the day.

They brought in Todd Cantwell on loan from Norwich City and Kieffer Moore for a reported £5million from Cardiff City, with yet more joining in the last 24 hours as well.

Elsewhere, Sunderland secured the signing of former player Jermaine Defoe and much to the elation of Black Cats fans, who now find their team without a manager following the weekend sacking of Lee Johnson.

And that’s just scraping the surface. There was a whole heap of transfer activity within the English Football League yesterday, and in The72’s latest YouTube video we react to all of that and more: