Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City both had bids accepted by Peterborough United for Siriki Dembele, only for the player to join Bournemouth instead.

Peterborough United chairman and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony confirmed the duo’s accepted bids while speaking on Instagram on deadline day.

However, he revealed Dembele, who has missed the last two games due to a foot problem, had his heart set on a move to Bournemouth instead.

Following the confirmation of Dembele’s move to the Cherries, here’s what MacAnthony had to say on the situation:

“He (Dembele) came to me 20 minutes before the start of the game on Saturday to say that he wanted to go to only one club.

“We had bids accepted from Birmingham, Blackburn and obviously then Bournemouth were at the same stage they’d been at for a week or so. He made it very clear he wanted to join Bournemouth.

“I’m always transparent, at that stage I said look, I’ve got something more important going on, and that’s a game of football against Sheffield United because staying in this league is more important to us than anything else.

“After the game, I spoke to the manager and we both agreed to do a deal with Bournemouth and let him go.”

Looking to the future

With Dembele’s situation now solved, all clubs involved in the chase can now move on and look to kick on with their respective campaigns while the player looks to prove himself at the top-end of the Championship table.

The former Grimsby Town talent developed well during his time on the books at London Road, starring in League One and successfully making the step up to the Championship too. Now, he will be hoping to nail down a place in Scott Parker’s side and prove he’s ready to help the Cherries in their promotion bid.

Birmingham City weren’t able to add any new players on deadline day, but Blackburn managed to bring in Ryan Giles on loan until the end of the season.

As for Peterborough, they will be looking to their ready-made replacements for Dembele following his deadline day departure. Kwame Poku will be the frontrunner for the vacant spot in the starting XI, while summer signing Joel Randall will be looking to impress after an injury-hit campaign to date.