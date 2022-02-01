Cardiff City manager Steve Morison says that Kieffer Moore ‘effectively forced’ his deadline day move to Bournemouth.

Moore, 29, joined Bournemouth for a reported fee of up to £5million from Cardiff City yesterday.

He was one of a quintet of deadline day signings for the Cherries, with Siriki Dembele, Nat Phillips, Freddie Woodman and Todd Cantwell also making the move to the south coast.

Morison had left Moore out of the previous four fixtures. The Welsh international scored 20 goals in 42 Championship appearances for the Bluebirds last season but managed just five in 22 this time round.

Nevertheless, Morison is losing a proven Championship striker whilst his side battle relation from the Championship.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Morison gave some more insight on Moore’s transfer yesterday, and said how Moore ‘forced’ his move out of the club:

“I think you can see his performances since the summer have not been where they were last season.

“We still didn’t want to sell him, we wanted him to turn his form around and be a part of what we’re doing.

“He still had a contract for next year and we had an option on him as well, so we had him for a good bit of time. But he said that he really wanted to move and effectively forced the move in the end with the transfer request.”

Cardiff have certainly been through a lot of change this season. Indeed over the past few years since their relegation from the Premier League under Neil Warnock, they’ve failed to settle on a manager.

Neil Harris tried but ultimately failed, and Mick McCarthy brought about some more stability before the wheels fell off this season.

Moore is a player that missed out on a Premier League move last summer with Wolves said to have been keen, and seeing how he’s under-performed this time round it could be understandable that he’d want a change of scenery to get his career back on track.

“From our point of view, there’s no point keeping people who don’t want to be here,” Morison continued. “We need people who want to be here and want to fight and who want to make us better as a group and keep pushing us on, so it suited everyone in the end.

“I wanted to try and get the version back of Kieffer that was here last year and not the version that we’ve had this year and I’m sure he’ll up his levels now he’s gone to Bournemouth”.

Time to move on…

Cardiff and Moore can both move on now. Morison has some decent players at his disposal and made some positive moves last month, bringing in all of Jordan Hugill, Cody Drameh, Tommy Doyle, Uche Ikpeazu and Alfie Doughty.

Hugill will no doubt be seen as Moore’s direct replacement and he got off the mark with a debut goal for the club over the weekend n the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

Fending off relegation this season seems much more doable for Cardiff after their business in the transfer market last month.

Losing a striker in Moore who can score goals at this level will obviously hurt Morison and Cardiff but like Morison says, players who don’t want to be at the club won’t do you any favours.

Up next for Cardiff City is a trip to Barnsley tomorrow evening.