Nottingham Forest swooped to sign Sam Surridge from Stoke City last night, as announced by their official club website.

Nottingham Forest have added another attacking option to their squad ahead of the second-half of the season.

Surridge, 23, has linked up with Steve Cooper’s side on a deal until 2024.

He only made the move to Stoke last summer but struggled to make an impact with the Potters.

Forest ended up making five new signings last month with Richie Laryea, Steve Cook, Keinan Davis and Jonathan Panzo also making the move to the City Ground.

The Reds are currently 8th in the Championship table and are two points off the play-offs. They lost 2-1 away at Cardiff City last time out and will be eager to bounce back from that result this weekend against Leicester City in the FA Cup.

