Blackpool have confirmed youngster Rob Apter will spend the rest of the season with National League North side Chester.

Apter, 19, linked up with Chester during the January transfer window, giving him a chance to test himself in a higher division after thoroughly impressing in his previous loan stint with Bamber Bridge.

Now, upon the expiry of his initial 28-day loan deal, Blackpool have confirmed a fresh agreement with the National League North side.

Apter will now spend the remainder of the season with Chester, giving him the chance to continue his development away from Bloomfield Road by picking up consistent first-team football at a decent level.

Although the Seals have struggled in recent weeks, falling to three consecutive defeats since Apter’s arrival, the Scottish youngster has provided a spark in their defeats. Operating out on the wing, the Blackpool loanee has impressed fans so far, leaving some thrilled with the news of his extension.

Wow, didn’t expect that. Excellent news 🔵⚪️ — Matt (@Matt_At9_) February 1, 2022

Absolutely brilliant news — Jon Ritchard (@Darthsema) February 1, 2022

Apter’s first-team prospects at Blackpool

Apter’s continued success out on loan will surely do no harm to his chances of emerging as a first-team player for Neil Critchley’s side in the future.

His performances with Bamber Bridge earned him a first call-up to Scotland’s U19 side back in November, making three appearances in total. He scored his first goal in the international stage in his second game for the young Scots, netting in a 3-0 win over Gibraltar U19.

The youngster already has two first-team appearances to his name too, managing an assist in his brief substitute outing against Wigan Athletic during the 2020/21 campaign.