Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has revealed there has already been “discussions” over a possible permanent deal for Fulham loanee Marlon Fossey.

Fossey, 23, linked up with Bolton Wanderers on loan in the early stages of the January transfer window.

The Fulham academy graduate linked up with Evatt’s side to bolster their options on the right-hand side, and he’s successfully nailed down a starting spot since his arrival.

Now, as quoted by The Bolton News, Evatt has revealed that talks have already taken place regarding a possible permanent deal for Fossey further down the line.

He moved to heap praise on the American defender, though he insisted that there is still “a long way to go”.

Here’s what Evatt had to say on the matter:

“We’ve been strategic in our decision making this window.

“Marlon is someone that we’d love to take permanently and there’s already been discussions there, so we feel like we’re in a good place.

“The more he plays and how well he’s doing at the moment, people are going to highlight him as a potential for the future, but we really like him. We love his attitude and we love what he’s done so far but there is still a long way to go.”

Moving forward…

Having started all five Bolton Wanderers games since his arrival, Fossey will be determined to hold down a starting spot in Evatt’s side for the remainder of the season.

Operating anywhere on the right-hand side, the U.S. U20 international chipped in with his first goal contribution in the Trotters’ emphatic 6-0 win over Sunderland at the weekend. He assisted Declan John’s late strike to put the finishing touches on a great day at the office for Bolton.

Next up for Fossey and Bolton is Cambridge United, with Evatt’s side looking to make it four League One wins on the bounce.