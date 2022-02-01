Sheffield United recruit Charlie Goode says he can’t wait to get started at his new club.

Sheffield United swooped to sign the centre-back on loan on transfer deadline day yesterday.

Goode, 26, has linked up with the Yorkshire club on a deal until the end of the season.

He has taken to Twitter to send a message to his new supporters (see tweet below):

New challenge! Delighted to join this great club @SheffieldUnited Can’t wait to get started ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/PWS1Nb8j8G — Charlie Goode (@Charlieegoode) January 31, 2022

What will he offer to Sheffield United?

Goode will provide Sheffield United with more competition and depth in their defensive department.

He has made six Premier League appearances during the first-half of this season and played his part in Brentford’s promotion from the Championship last term under Thomas Frank.

Story so far

The former England C international has worked hard in his career to rise up from the lower reaches of the football pyramid.

He was on the books of Watford and Fulham as a youngster before dropping into non-league for spells at Harefield United, Hadley, AFC Hayes and Hendon.

Scunthorpe United threw him a Football League lifeline in 2015 and he was a key player for the Iron during his four years in North Lincolnshire.

Northampton Town then came calling in 2019, despite Gary Neville recently revealing he tried to get him at Salford City.

Brentford move

Goode played 64 times for the Cobblers before Brentford made their move. He has since been a useful player for the Bees to have in and around the squad but they have let him leave for Sheffield United now to get some regular game time.