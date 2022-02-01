Blackpool starlet Josh Bowler turned down a move to Nottingham Forest yesterday, as per a report by Football Insider.

Blackpool and Nottingham Forest agreed a fee for the winger but he decided to stay with his current club.

Bowler, 22, has been a hit at Bloomfield Road during the first-half of this season.

Football Insider claim the Tangerines rejected bids from AFC Bournemouth and Fulham as well before the transfer window slammed shut at 11pm last night.

Staying at Blackpool

Bowler made the move to Blackpool in July and has since established himself as one of their most prized assets.

He has made 31 appearances in all competitions this term and has chipped in with three goals and three assists.

Keeping hold of him until the end of the campaign at least is arguably the best bit of business for Neil Critchley’s side this winter.

Nottingham Forest ended up moving for Sam Surridge and Jonathan Panzo yesterday.

Story so far

Bowler started his career with spells as a youngster at Aldershot Town, Fulham and QPR before Everton came calling in 2017.

He was a regular for the Toffees’ development squad but never made a senior appearance for the Premier League side.

Instead, he was loaned out to Hull City for the 2019/20 season and played 31 times in all competitions for the Tigers as they were relegated to League One that year.

Bowler spent the whole of the last campaign back at Everton playing Under-23s football before Blackpool took a gamble on him last summer.