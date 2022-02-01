Fleetwood Town missed out on a deal to sign Everton’s Lewis Warrington to Tranmere Rovers, as per The Athletic (live transfer blog, 31.01.21).

Fleetwood Town showed an interest in landing the youngster but Micky Mellon’s side beat them to the punch.

Warrington, 19, has joined the League Two side until the end of the season to get some experience under his belt.

The youngster joins a Whites’ side who are currently 2nd in the table behind Forest Green Rovers.

Story so far

Warrington joined Everton at the age of six and has since risen up through the academy of the Premier League side.

The Birkenhead-born man has been a key player for the Toffees at various youth levels over the past few years and has since made the step up into their Under-23s from the Under-18s over recent times.

He has made 13 appearances in the Premier League 2 so far this term for their development squad and has also played three times in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Tranmere challenge

Warrington has been loaned out for the first time in his career and will be looking to boost his development at Prenton Park.

Rovers are hunting down a promotion this term and have had a strong first-half of the campaign.

Fleetwood would have provided him with the opportunity to play in League One but he is likely to get more game time in a division lower at this moment in time.

Stephen Crainey’s men are embroiled in a relegation dogfight this term and face a battle to stay up.