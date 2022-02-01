Swansea City’s Jay Fulton turned down offers from Barnsley and Blackpool last month, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Swansea City gave him the green light to leave the club in the January transfer window.

However, the midfielder rebuffed the offers that were presented to him.

Fulton, 27, remained a Swans’ player beyond the transfer deadline last night and will stick with Russell Martin’s side until the end of the season at least.

Swansea situation

Fulton has struggled for opportunities during the first-half of this campaign and has made just nine appearances in all competitions, six of which have come in the league.

Nevertheless, he has found himself back in the fold over recent games.

The former Scotland youth international is under contract with the Swans until 2024.

Career to date

Fulton had spells at Celtic, Hearts and Falkirk before making the move to Wales as a youngster in 2014. He was handed his Premier League debut in April of the same year against Aston Villa and has since gone on to play 157 times for the club altogether, chipping in with 10 goals from midfield.

He has also been loaned out to Oldham Athletic and Wigan Athletic since his move to Swansea to get some experience under his belt.

No move

Barnsley and Blackpool appeared to be keen on handing him an escape route this winter and an opportunity to get some regular football.

Fulton decided against a switch to both sides and will now be eager to force his way into Martin’s starting XI.