Championship strugglers Barnsley have confirmed the signing of Moroccan midfielder Amine Bassi from Metz, subject to VISA approval, via their website.

Bassi joins the Yorkshire side on loan from the relegation-threatened Ligue 1 outfit.

Along with fellow new signing Domingos Quina, Bassi will hope to reinvigorate Barnsley’s attack and make a concerted effort to remain in the second tier.

He excelled in France’s Ligue 2 last season for AS Nancy-Lorraine, scoring seven and assisting three in 19 league appearances. He made 14 goal contributions in 33 games in his debut season for the French outfit before making eight in each of the following two seasons.

His talents saw him switch to Ligue 1 team Metz but he has struggled for minutes this season.

‘Exciting’…

On his move, Bassi said: “This will be a new, challenging experience and I’m very happy to be part of this club. I like to think of myself as an offensive player; I like to score and to make other players score, so what you can expect from me is I will try to be incisive in games.

“The thing I can say is that I will try my very best, but particularly in the challenge that we have of staying up. So, I think the fans will be happy to cheer for me.”

Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi will hope that the former Morocco under-21 star can translate that to the Championship.

He has said: “Amine is a talented player who we hope will make an instant impact.

“As a Club, we will do our upmost to welcome him in and provide a platform for him to hit the ground running.”

Along with Quina, who joins from Watford, Bassi will team up with the Barnsley squad immediately ahead of their game against Cardiff City tomorrow.

Great addition

The Barnsley faithful will be hoping that Bassi can make an instant impact as that is the only thing that will keep the club in the Championship.

Barnsley have only netted 17 goals this season. Bassi could combine well with the likes of Cauley Woodrow, Victor Adeboyejo and fellow newbie Quina in Asbaghi’s team in a last-ditch attempt to stay up.

They face fellow relegation candidates Cardiff City tomorrow before an FA Cup clash on Saturday with fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town.

Bassi’s consistent output in Ligue 2 from 2017/18 until last season will surely spark excitement amongst Tykes supporters and an instantaneous impact would make him a hero.