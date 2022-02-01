Adelaide United are poised to sign Zach Clough after his departure from Carlisle United, as per a report by Football Insider.

The attacker is set for a move to Australia after leaving Brunton Park yesterday on transfer deadline day.

Clough, 26, only joined the Cumbrians last summer but has now moved on for a new chapter in his career.

Football Insider claim A-League side Adelaide have offered him a deal.

Carlisle spell

Carlisle swooped to sign him on a free transfer in June and he penned a two-year deal with the Cumbrian outfit.

He has made 23 appearances for them in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with a couple of goals.

Prior to his move to the League Two club, Clough has had spells in the past at Bolton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Rochdale and Wigan Athletic.

He has played 157 games in the Football League so far in his career and has fired 32 from his attacking midfield position.

New move

Adelaide came 5th in the Australian top flight last term and are currently sat in 3rd position after 10 games this season.

There are a few former Football League playing in that league these days such as Tom Aldred, James O’Shea, Jason Cummings and David Ball.

Clough could be the next to make the move down under after parting company with Carlisle.

Keith Millen’s men are currently sat in 20th place in the table and are eight points above the relegation zone. Next up for them is an away trip to Salford City tonight.