Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Marcus Forss has been loaned out to Hull City get some “consistent game time”.

The Finland international has joined the Championship side on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Forss, 22, has struggled for regular opportunities with the Bees in the Premier League during the first-half of this campaign.

He has made 12 appearances in all competitions for the London club this term and has chipped in with a useful six goals.

‘Needs to start a lot of games’…

Frank has opened up on his decision to let the attacker leave for East Yorkshire and has told Brentford’s official website:

“Marcus is a striker we have a lot of belief in. For the future benefit of Marcus and Brentford, it is important that he gets more consistent game time. He needs to start a lot of games and show week in, week out that he is a striker that can score goals.

“Marcus did that very well when he was on loan at Wimbledon, and we believe he can help Hull for the rest of the season. This loan move will also help Marcus and Brentford. It will make him a better player than he is already.”

Story so far

Forss started his career in England at West Bromwich Albion before switching to the Bees in 2017.

He has since played 74 times altogether for the London club and has chipped in with 19 goals.

The striker also had a loan spell away at AFC Wimbledon a couple of campaigns ago and fired 11 goals in 19 matches for the League One outfit.

Hull move

Hull have boosted their attacking department by luring him to the MKM Stadium along with Fenerbahce’s Allahyar Sayyadmanesh.

It was a busy transfer deadline day for Shota Arveladze’s side as they also completed deals to land midfielder Liam Walsh from Swansea City and winger Ryan Longman on a permanent basis from Brighton and Hove Albion.