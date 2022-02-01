Bristol City have announced that midfielder Ayman Benarous has signed a new deal with the club via their official website.

The deal will see him stay at Ashton Gate until 2025 following a new three-year contract.

Benarous, 18, teamed up with Bristol City at the age of eight has been making his name as a first-team player under manager Nigel Pearson over recent times.

On signing the new deal, the midfielder has said: “Coming up as a Bristol City boy, playing for the club is something I always dreamt of.

“I have worked hard and I’m glad about where I have come from and where I am going but there’s still a while to go until I’m a successful Bristol City player.

“I would like to thank the manager for putting his trust in me and the other youngsters here as well, hopefully we can pick some results up on the pitch and climb the table.”

The Bristol-born starlet has made seven appearances in the Championship under the former Leicester City boss.

Benarous has also featured for England at under-17 level but is eligible to play Algeria too through his father.

Investment in youth

Along with the likes of Alex Scott and Han-Noah Massengo, Benarous is part of an excellent crop of young talent coming through at Bristol City.

Despite languishing in mid-table mediocrity this season, Pearson and Robins fans have a lot to be excited about especially following the news of Benarous signing on. Alex Scott is also tied down a deal until 2025 meanwhile Massengo’s deal is currently set to expire next summer.

Bristol City sit in 16th currently and have the potential to be level on points with 14th-placed Blackpool if they beat them in Lancashire on Saturday.

Relative to their Championship rivals, City experienced a rather relaxed January transfer window. Their only signing was Norwich City defender Timm Klose on a free transfer whilst midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson departed the club on a temporary deal to League One side Ipswich Town.

With no real threat of relegation or hopes of promotion, City can look forward to next season when their exciting youngsters will be even more comfortable in the team.