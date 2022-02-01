Barnsley have confirmed the loan signing of midfielder Domingos Quina from Watford via their official website.

The Portuguese midfielder spent the first part of the 2021/22 campaign on loan at Fulham before returning to parent club Watford on deadline day.

Born in Guinea-Bissau, the 22-year-old has featured for Portugal at youth level since 2015 and played at academy level for Benfica, Chelsea and West Ham United before making the move to Hertfordshire with Watford in 2018.

A loan move to Granada a year ago was followed by a switch to Fulham at the start of this season. The move was due to be season-long and featured an option to buy but was cut short on deadline day before a manic last-minute move to Barnsley was confirmed.

‘Happy’…

Manager Poya Asbaghi said: “We are happy to see Domingos join the Club until the end of the season. He is a decorated youth international and we are excited to see him show his talent in a Barnsley shirt.”

Quina himself added: “I’ve missed being on the pitch and playing football. This is the perfect opportunity for me to come and play and help the team get back to where they should be, so I am really excited and can’t wait to get started.

“I see myself as an attacking player. I try to run forward and be positive with the ball. I like to dribble and have a shot, but I’ll also work hard and support the team.”

Attacking talent

The attacking midfielder will be a welcome addition to Asbaghi’s team. The club are currently bottom of the Championship with Asbaghi so far unable to guide them away from the threat of relegation.

Barnsley have also scored the fewest goals in the division this season so Quina will look to alleviate the pressure on his teammates with goalscoring contributions.

Quina only featured twice for Fulham this season with Silva keen on sticking to the attacking talent which has seen his side maintain top spot.

However, when on loan at Granada last season, the former Hammer netted twice in eight matches proving he does have the ability to help out in attack.

Barnsley have noted that the player will join the squad immediately ahead of tomorrow’s game against Cardiff City.