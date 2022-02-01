Charlton Athletic’s Director of Football Steve Gallen says they have been trying to sign Scott Fraser for a couple of years.

Charlton Athletic finally landed their man from fellow League One side Ipswich Town yesterday.

Fraser, 26, has penned a long-term contract at The Valley until 2025.

He wasn’t signed in time for their 2-1 win away at Portsmouth last night but is in contention to make his debut for his new club on Saturday at home to AFC Wimbledon.

Gallen has revealed he has been after the Scotsman for a while now and told the club’s official Twitter page (see tweet below):

“He’s a good player and someone we’ve been after for a couple of years. We had difficulties previously when we got relegated and put under an embargo so we couldn’t do it at that time unfortunately.

“Then in the summer I went for him again and for whatever reason it didn’t happen. This time it has though and it feels very nice.”

Point to prove

Fraser was signed by Ipswich last summer but struggled to make an impact with the Tractor Boys.

He played 20 times for the East Anglian outfit during the first-half of this season but only managed to score a single goal.

Charlton will hope he can recapture the form he had at former clubs Burton Albion and MK Dons now and he provides Johnnie Jackson’s side with more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Charlton’s winter arrivals

The former Dundee United man became the Addicks’ final signing of the January window.

He followed Chuks Aneke, Juan Castillo and Nile John through the entrance door and it ended up being a successful month for the London club.

They currently sit 14th in the League One table and yesterday’s impressive victory at Fratton Park leaves them 13 points off the play-offs.