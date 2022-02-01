QPR have let Amrit Bansal-McNulty return to Crawley Town on loan, as announced on their official club website.

The youngster will remain with the League Two side until the end of the season.

Bansal-McNulty, 21, spent the first-half of this campaign with the Red Devils and made seven appearances for them in all competitions, four of which came in the league.

He returned to his parent club in early January but was given the green light to head out the exit door before the transfer deadline last night.

QPR academy graduate

Bansal-McNulty has been on the books of the R’s since 2014 and has since risen up through their academy.

He is yet to make a first-team appearances for the Championship side but has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years.

The Northern Ireland youth international has also had loan spells in the past at Torquay United, Dartford and Como to gain experience.

Mark Warburton’s side let him link up with Crawley in late August and he will now be looking to get more game time with the Football League club between now and May.

Crawley situation

John Yem’s men are currently 13th in the table and picked up a useful win away at Bradford City last time out.

The West Sussex outfit do have an outside chance of making the play-offs this term if they can hit a run of form and are seven points out of the top seven right now.

Bansal-McNulty is in contention to play tonight as they make the tricky trip to promotion chasing Swindon Town.