Fulham have confirmed the signing of right-back Neco Williams from Liverpool via their official website.

The move comes after the club announced the departure of another right-back Denis Odoi to Belgian side Club Brugge and despite Liverpool’s inability to bring Fabio Carvalho the other way.

Fulham’s official statement confirmed that Williams will be at Craven Cottage for the remainder of the 2021/22 campaign and help Marco Silva’s side confirm promotion to the Premier League.

Their co-owner Tony Khan described the Welsh international as “a great young talent”.

His parent club Liverpool also sent the Wrexham-born full-back a message of good luck via Twitter.

Attacking talent

Schooled in Jurgen Klopp’s pressing system in the Premier League, Williams will be a great addition for Silva when it comes to pushing up the field. Silva’s 4-2-3-1 formation sees wingers Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson cut inside onto their stronger feet to make passes and shots.

He will be able to team up with former Liverpool star Wilson on the right-hand flank, overlapping his international teammate to make crosses and push the team forward on the field.

The youngster has only managed one Premier League outing this season with England star Trent Alexander-Arnold in fine fettle this campaign. He has, however, seen more minutes in the Champions League and EFL Cup and played 12 across the previous two Premier League seasons, proving Klopp’s belief in him.

The move seems incredibly sensible for all parties as both his new side and parent club push for a title in their respective decisions and Fulham fight to play against the likes of Liverpool next season.