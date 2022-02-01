Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree has opened up to The Scotsman on why he joined the Championship side over Scottish giants Celtic.

Middlesbrough signed McGree from MLS franchise Charlotte FC in the middle of last month, but he has yet to play for his new side.

He trained with Boro but was selected for international duty and so has been plying his trade with the Australian national team.

He is in line to make his debut for the Teessiders when they take on Friday evening in the televised FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester United.

Although he may not be thrown in at the deep end and manager Chris Wilder may opt to use utilise him for the first time when they face QPR in the league on Wednesday instead.

Prior to making the switch to Middlesbrough, McGree was heavily linked to Celtic. He chose the Championship over the SPL and was even labelled ‘greedy’ by Celtic legend Charlie Nicholas as a result.

Speaking to The Scotsman, the 23-year-old defended his decision and explained the reasons why he snubbed Celtic in favour of Boro.

“Me and Ange [Postecoglou, Celtic manager] did have a conversation,” said McGree.

“Playing in the Premier League is obviously the end goal for the club and for me, it would be a dream. All these things tied into one was the reason I chose to go to Middlesbrough. “At the end of the day, it’s my career, and I strongly believe I did what’s best for me. “From what I’ve seen in the past and what I’ve heard from speaking to my manager Chris Wilder and from what I’ve seen whilst being there, it’s definitely a brand of football I want to be involved in and can see myself being involved with going forward. “It’s a big club, big ambitions, the set-up there is second-to-none and in the past few months with Chris coming in and the direction in which the club wants to go, they’re in a good position in terms of play-offs at the moment.”