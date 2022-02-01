Liverpool have today confirmed that young defender Neco Williams has joined Fulham on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.

Williams, 20, has secured his first loan move away from Liverpool after a number of years progressing through the club’s youth tanks.

The Welsh international made his Premier League debut during the 2019/20 season where he featured six times across the league campaign.

He racked up the same amount of appearances last season but has just one Premier League outing to his name this time round.

Williams will now be looking to help Fulham on their way to winning the Championship title.

So where will Williams fit into Fulham’s starting XI?

Williams is predominantly a right-back. Whenever he’s started for Liverpool this season, usually in cup competitions, he’s started on the right side of a back-four or a back-five.

He’s a versatile player then, and he’ll give Fulham boss Marco Silva a keen option at right-back which has been something of a problem position for a while now.

The likes Dennis Odoi have occupied that position for a number of years. But secured his exit from the club yesterday, leaving the injury prone Kenny Tete as Silva’s sole option on the right of defence.

Williams then could have a big part to play in Fulham’s bid for the Championship title.

He’ll be playing in a fast and exciting side which will please Liverpool, and the experience he’ll gain playing in the Championship at such a young age should set him up for another potential loan move next season, ideally in the Premier League.

Fulham are next in action against Manchester City in the FA Cup.