Bradford City boss Derek Adams says they will be without Dion Pereira and Charles Vernam this evening.

Bradford City are back in action tonight at home to Leyton Orient.

The Bantams will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Crawley Town last time out.

They have been dealt a blow with two key players ruled out, with the official club Twitter page tweeting:

💬 DA – on injuries | "Dion Pereira has picked up a calf injury which is niggling away, so that’s the reason he is out. Charles Vernam will be missing with a hamstring injury, but we are hoping that he will not be out for too long."#BCAFC | #TakeMeHome | @BradfordCollege pic.twitter.com/51B9qs7avF — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) January 31, 2022

On a more positive note, the Yorkshire club are hopeful of having Liam Ridgehalgh, Elliot Watt and Oscar Threlkalk back.

Pereira

Pereira, 22, joined Adams’ side on a loan deal from Luton Town until the end of the season. He will give them more competition and depth in attacking areas.

However, he is currently nursing a calf problem which is an irritating setback for his new club.

Vernam

He has scored four goals in 22 games in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign. The attacker had a couple of injury niggles earlier in this campaign and his side are hoping he isn’t out for too long now.

Bradford’s business

Bradford were busy last month in the transfer window as Adams looked to bolster his ranks. They ended up signing Pereira, Luke Hendrie, Tom Elliot, Jamie Walker, Nathan Delfouneso, Matty Daly and Alex Bass.

The Bantams have a useful blend of youth and experience in their squad and need to start picking up a consistent string of wins if they are to push into promotion contention.

They are currently 11th in the league table and six points off the play-offs.