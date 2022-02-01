Fulham have announced the departure of defender Denis Odoi to Belgian side Club Brugge on their official website.

The right-back has returned to his home nation of Belgium after five-and-a-half years at Craven Cottage, featuring for Fulham in the Premier League and the Championship.

He scored seven goals and laid on eight assists in 177 appearances and his defensive output helped the Cottagers to promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in both 2018 and 2020. But now, he moves on to Club Brugge for an undisclosed fee.

A firm favourite

A popular figure among supporters, Odoi is described as a “cult hero” and an “ultimate professional” in the Cottagers’ official statement confirming his departure.

The Leuven-born defender has featured 18 times for Marco Silva this season and also racked up four assists so has certainly played his part in the club’s excellent campaign so far. However, the arrival of Neco Williams from Liverpool on loan spelled the end for Odoi with Dutch full-back Kenny Tete already battling for the right-back spot with the Belgian.

Fulham’s transfer window heated up by the end with Williams joining and Odoi departing plus a number of players leaving on loan or returning to parent clubs for the remainder of the season.

Odoi joins a Brugge side in second place in Belgium’s Jupiler Pro League behind surprise package Union Saint-Gilloise.

He leaves a Fulham side looking to light up the Premier League next season under Marco Silva.

Fulham face Manchester City in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday before their next Championship game against London rivals Millwall on Tuesday 8th February.