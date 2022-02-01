Fulham’s winger Sylvester Jasper has joined Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on loan for the rest of the season, as confirmed on the Scottish club’s official site.

The 20-year-old attacker has teamed up with Shaun Maloney’s outfit on a deal until the summer, but Hibs have an option to buy inserted in the deal.

The London-born winger made 18 appearances on loan at Colchester United earlier this season, scoring two and assisting two.

His output in the Premier League 2 in 2020/21 will have caught the Scottish side’s eye too. Jasper has scored eight goals and provided three assists in 16 appearances for Fulham in the PL2 – an impressive goal record of 0.5 per game.

Jasper currently plays for Bulgaria’s under-21 team, qualifying through his mother, having appeared for England at U15 level in 2016.

The January transfer has been a very busy one for Silva’s Fulham but the departure of youngster Jasper won’t affect their gallant fight to make an immediate return to the Premier League this season

Surplus to requirements?

Jasper has certainly shown promise in a Fulham shirt and is hoping to carve out an international career with Bulgaria too. Hibs’ option to buy is a shrewd inclusion by the Scottish side and, with aspirations of becoming a regular Premier League team, Jasper could be surplus to requirements at Craven Cottage.

Fulham’s transfer window shows they are going hell for leather as they push to return to the top flight.

Jasper could be available for Hibs’ tense Edinburgh Derby tie against Heart of Midlothian tonight.