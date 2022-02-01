Wigan Athletic have confirmed the signing of Irish midfielder Jamie McGrath from Scottish Premiership club St Mirren via their official website.

The Republic of Ireland star teams up with international teammates Will Keane and James McClean, signing a two-and-a-half year deal with the Latics and moving for an undisclosed fee.

McGrath’s performances in Scotland earnt him his first Irish cap in May 2021 and he has appeared for his side five times since.

His impressive 20 goals and seven assists in 79 matches for Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren outfit have earnt him a well-deserved switch to the English football pyramid.

Promotion boost

January transfer windows often see EFL sides hopeful of promotion scrambling to sign whoever they can in the dying embers of 31st.

However, this switch for McGrath seems like a carefully calculated move and one which is likely to be impactful as Leam Richardson’s Latics continue on their march towards automatic promotion.

The club are currently second in the EFL League One, battling for promotion in a tight and intense season at the top of the table. They have 55 points at the time of writing, just one fewer than top spot side Rotherham.

However, Sunderland are just one point below them, breathing down their necks but, with the departure of manager Lee Johnson, Wigan will be hoping to make some headway as the Black Cats hunt for a new coach.

It’s unconfirmed whether McGrath will be available for Wigan’s fixture tonight against Oxford United, another side battling to move up to the Championship. But what is certain is that Wigan will be fighting to make this their 13th unbeaten game on the bounce.