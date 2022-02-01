Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill believes Myles Hippolyte’s switch to Stockport County is a “great opportunity” for him.

Scunthorpe United sold the winger to the Hatters on the final day of the transfer window yesterday.

Hippolyte, 27, has signed a deal until the end of the season at Edgeley Park.

Dave Challinor’s side are currently top of the National League and have their sights set on a long-awaited return to the Football League.

‘Good move’…

Hill has delivered his verdict on Hipployte’s exit, as per the club’s official website:

“It’s a good move for Myles, he’s gone to a club that’s upwardly mobile and expected to win the National League.

“It’s a great opportunity for Myles, but it gives me the opportunity to get the players in that I want to get in and having assessed the squad I think it was the right decision for everybody, including Myles.”

Scunthorpe spell

Scunthorpe swooped to sign the Londoner in August 2020 and he has since been a key player for the League Two side, chipping in with five goals in 55 games.

However, his contract with the Iron was due to expire at the end of this campaign and his departure has paved the way for them to bring in some signings like Liam Feeney, Anthony Grant and Joe Nuttall.

Hill’s side are currently bottom of the league after just three wins all season and are seven points from safety.

Other stints

Hippolyte is a well travelled player who has had stints in the past at Livington, Falkirk, St Mirren, Dunfermline Athletic and Yeovil Town in the past.

He could make his debut for Stockport this weekend as they take on lowly Dover Athletic at home. They then face 2nd place Chesterfield next Tuesday.