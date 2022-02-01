Former Premier League striker and pundit Clinton Morrison has claimed Liverpool should have signed “outstanding” midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham in the January transfer window, as quoted in The Express.

The former striker sung praises of the 19-year-old English player whose seven goals and four assists in 18 league appearances this season have helped Fulham all but confirm Premier League football for next season. The club are top of the Championship, five points ahead of Blackburn Rovers in 2nd and with a game in hand.

Talking to The Express, Morrison said of Carvalho: “I thought it would’ve been an outstanding signing for Liverpool.”

He went on to suggest that Jurgen Klopp’s side should continue in the pursuit of the teenage talent come the summer transfer window, saying: “Listen, I think it might still happen in the summer. I hope it does.

“I hope he does go to Liverpool because that young man deserves to go and work under someone like Jurgen Klopp. Marco Silva’s doing a good job with him at Fulham but going to a club like Liverpool as a youngster, that’s what you dream of.

“Carvalho obviously thought he was going to Liverpool but it’s not going to happen. But he’s got to get his had down and keep producing form he’s producing at Fulham.

“Everybody’s talking about him. He’s an exciting young talent and hopefully in the summer it does happen. I’m gutted for him because the youngster’s got some serious ability.”

Necessary?

Fulham manager Marco Silva will certainly be intent on keeping hold of Carvalho as his side look to secure promotion.

He has been on Fulham’s books since the age of 12 and has plenty of time to prove himself at the top of English football.

Silva will be looking to him and star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to fire the club to Championship glory and will hopefully be able to rely on them next season when they could be fighting to remain amongst England’s top 20 sides.

Meanwhile, Klopp’s Liverpool have confirmed the signing of attacker Luis Diaz and will see Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah return from African Cup of Nations duties this month.

The club play without an out-and-out number 10 or central attacking midfielder and so Fulham will be praying that the German manager turns his attention to other players or remains happy with those at his disposal.

Up next for Fulham meanwhile is a trip to Manchester City in the FA Cup, before returning to league action with a home game v Millwall later this month.