West Ham United were not on keen on the idea of loaning Harrison Ashby to Hull City in the end, reports Matt Dean.

Hull City were linked with a loan move for the right-back on transfer deadline day yesterday.

Hovever, a move to the MKM Stadium didn’t materialise for him.

BBC Humberside journalist Dean says the Hammers decided not to send him out and has tweeted:

#hcafc won’t be borrowing West Ham right-back Harrison Ashby during this transfer window. I’m told David Moyes isn’t keen on letting him out on loan at this stage. City had shown an interest.#DeadlineDay #WHUFC — Matt Dean (@mattdeanbbc) January 31, 2022

David Moyes wanted to keep hold of the youngster as competition and cover for his defensive department as he looks ahead to the second-half of the season.

Hull’s business in the end

Hull didn’t end up signing a right-back in the end and head into their push for Championship survival with the same defensive department they went into the window with.

The Tigers have boosted their attacking options by luring Marcus Forss and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh to the club on temporary deals from Brentford and Fenerbahce respectively, whilst Ryan Longman’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion has been made into a permanent addition.

Shota Arveladze’s side have also brought in Regan Slater from Sheffield United and Liam Walsh from Swansea City to add more options in the middle of the park.

What now for Ashby?

Ashby will be staying at West Ham until the summer at least and is yet to leave the London club on loan.

He has risen up through their academy and has played five times for their first-team so far in his career, three of which have come during the first-half of this campaign.