Wigan Athletic rejected loan offers from Leyton Orient and Bristol Rovers for Luke Robinson yesterday, as per a report by Football Insider.

Wigan Athletic decided not to let the left-back leave before the end of the transfer window despite League Two interest.

Robinson, 20, is now staying at the DW Stadium until the end of this season.

The Latics feel they need his cover and competition in their defensive department as they hunt down promotion.

Wigan story so far

Robinson has made 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season, the majority of which have come in cup competitions.

He had spells at AC Hoylake and Wrexham before linking up with Wigan in 2018.

The Liverpudlian was a regular for the Latics at various youth levels before making the step-up into their first-team in the last campaign.

He ended playing 25 times for Leam Richardson’s side last term to help them stay up. His game time has dried up this season but he is still has a useful player to have in the squad.

Competition for places

The ‘Tics have three very strong options at left-back in Tom Pearce, Joe Bennett and Robinson.

They are flying high in League One right now and find themselves 2nd in the table behind Rotherham United. However, they have two games in hand on the Millers.

Next up for Wigan is a home clash against Oxford United this evening followed by a trip to the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday to face Championship outfit Stoke City in the FA Cup.