Sheffield United have confirmed that midfielder Adlène Guedioura has departed the club, as reported on their official site.

The veteran Algerian international and the club have agreed to mutually terminate his contract after repeated injuries restricted the 36-year-old to just two appearances for the Blades.

The agreement to end his deal was finalised by both parties on Monday evening.

The January transfer window has seen a few players move in and out of Sheffield United’s squad and the ex-Watford man is the latest to depart.

He follows first-team players Michael Verrips, Oliver Burke and Lys Mousset out of the door, as well as back-up stopper Robin Olsen who returned to parent club Roma before being loaned to Aston Villa.

Meanwhile the club have welcomed Connor Barrett and Adam Davies from Birmingham City and Stoke City respectively, and have loaned in Brentford defender Charlie Goode until the end of the campaign.

A tough time…

Guedioura’s injury issues meant he failed to make an impact with the Blades. But his departure won’t hamper Paul Heckingbottom’s side too much with the club looking to continue their rich vein of form.

Sheffield United have only lost once since early November, falling foul to Wayne Rooney’s Derby County on 15th January.

Heckingbottom’s men travel to St. Andrew’s to face Birmingham City on Friday with the promotion play-off places still within reach.

Despite his lack of impact on the field for the club, Guedioura leaves United as a seasoned Championship player. He has featured in the second flight for Nottingham Forest in two stints, Middlesbrough and Watford and even played for Wolves in the Premier League.