Ipswich Town midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined League One team Crewe Alexandra on loan for the rest of the season.

The ex-West Brom player’s move has been sealed after interest from a number of EFL clubs across the January transfer window, and went through within the last few hours of the window.

The versatile midfielder has featured 13 times in League One for Kieran McKenna’s side this season but moves to the Mornflake Stadium in search of more regular first-team football.

Harper told Crewe’s official website: “Crewe is a big club with a massive history; I am happy to be here and I can’t wait to help the team.”

Harper hadn’t played in Ipswich colours since the beginning of November and is now tasked with helping David Artell’s Crewe side beat the drop.

His Tractor Boys teammate Idris El Mizouni was also expected to leave Portman Road on a temporary deal but a long-term suspension to Sam Morsy has seen him remain at his parent club.

Relegation scrap…

Crewe Alexandra currently sit in 22nd place of the League One table, seven points from safety under Artell. Harper’s qualities in midfield allow him to play in more defensive and attacking roles so his arrival will surely be an extra help for Artell as his side look to defy the odds and stay in the third tier.

Harper leaves Ipswich who are in the hunt for promotion, sitting eight points beneath League One’s play-off positions under the ex-Manchester United coach.

Crewe travel to Gillingham tonight in what will be a hotly-contested relegation scrap, with Crewe’s opponents just three points behind them in 23rd.