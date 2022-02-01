Barnsley considered a move for Huesca midfielder Kelechi Nwakali last month, as per a report by AllNigerianSoccer.com.

Barnsley looked into a potential deal for the former Nigeria youth international along with other European clubs.

However, a deal didn’t materialise in the end and he has remained with his current club.

AllNigerianSoccer claims the possibility of the Tykes’ rekindling their interest in the summer can’t be ruled out yet.

Current situation

Nwakali is out of contract at the end of the season and will become a free agent at the end of June as things stand.

The 23-year-old has fallen out-of-favour with Huesca in the Spanish second tier and has made just six appearances this season since returning back from a loan spell at Alcorcón.

He moved to Estadio El Alcoraz in 2019 but hasn’t been able to nail down a regular spot.

Prior to his move to Spain, he had previously been on the books at Arsenal but never made a senior appearance for the Gunners.

The midfielder did however gain plenty of experience during loan spells away from the Premier League side at MVV, VVV-Venlo and Porto B team before heading out the exit door on a permanent basis.

Barnsley’s business

Barnsley left their transfer business to the final day yesterday and ended up signing attacking midfielder Amine Bassi from French Ligue 1 side Metz on loan until the end of the season.

Pota Asbaghi’s side are also hoping to tie up a loan deal for Fulham’s Domingos Quina and are awaiting confirmation of that addition.