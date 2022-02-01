Nottingham Forest made some positive moves in last month’s window, as Steve Cooper looks to secure a spot in the top-six in the second half of this season.

Cooper is eyeing a third-successive top-six finish in the Championship after securing play-off finishes with Swansea City in the two seasons prior to this one.

Now at Nottingham Forest, he’s worked wonders to drag the club from the relegation zone and into promotion contention.

And after a positive January transfer window, those promotion credentials have been bolstered. Here we review Nottingham Forest’s January transfer window…

Signings?

Nottingham Forest made a handful of exciting signings last month. Steve Cook arrived from Bournemouth and has since slotted into the defence with ease, with Richie Laryea arriving from Toronto FC for an undisclosed fee.

Keinan Davis is another player who arrived in the middle of the month and he too has proved a keen addition to the side so far, with the Reds making a couple of signings yesterday.

Sam Surridge joined on a permanent transfer from Stoke City with former Chelsea youngster Jonathan Panzo signing from Dijon.

Sales?

Joao Carvalho was the main January departure for Nottingham Forest – the Portuguese joined Olimpiacos on a permanent deal, bringing an end to a frustrating stint at the City Ground.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo Ely has become a free agent after he too endured a tough time with the club, whilst Carl Jenkinson joined Melbourne City on loan and Lyle Taylor joined Birmingham City on loan.

Jordi Osei-Tutu was also recalled by Arsenal.

Perhaps most importantly for many Forest fans though, the club have kept hold of Brennan Johnson who was in headlines throughout last month, with Brentford having been particularly keen on the Welshman.

And Djed Spence is another name that fits into that bracket – he was being linked with a host of Premier League clubs but remains on loan at the City Ground.

Failed moves…

Forest showed a lot of ambition last month, and a new outlook on transfers with Dane Murphy now overlooking the club’s transfer business.

Notably, Forest made moves for both Jed Wallace and Josh Bowler but came up short in both pursuits.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest made a late move for Bristol City youngster Antoine Semenyo whilst also being linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle.

Other names who were linked with the club but didn’t join, include Leeds United duo Sam Greenwood and Codey Drameh, and also Reading’s Tom Holmes who’s is a long-term target of the Reds’.

Fan reaction…

Overall, Forest fans seem happy with the ambition shown by their club in last month’s transfer window.

Forest certainly seem to have given themselves a better shot at promotion, with the captures of Cook and Davis in particular looking like keen transfers.

See what these Nottingham Forest fans have said online about the January transfer window:

7/10 window. Good signings got rid of some dead wood but going into January the main weakness was the wings and it’s the same going out #nffc — Samuel (@BowlesSamuel) January 31, 2022

Didn’t think we would get to the end of January and have kept hold of Johnson and Spence,cleared some big wages out of the club & signed 5 players to strengthen us,after years of panic buying and selling best players its nice to have a good transfer window! 👏🏻🔴⚪️ #NFFC pic.twitter.com/6JXpg4q84x — Will Thorpe (@ThorpeyNFFC) January 31, 2022

A good January transfer window at Forest,with a noticeable change, there seems a plan now. Strengthen but can slot straight in the team, but also where we can improve players and add value. I like it. It will reap rewards in time #nffc — Neil Cooper (@mynameisneil) February 1, 2022

Good January window, doesn't unsettle, but instead strengthens a fairly successful side. Kept hold of key players, made some room with underperformers departing. #NFFC — GL ⭐⭐ (@LamboNumbr5) February 1, 2022

Forest were never going to land a top-notch striker in January, but we've at least signed somebody who has scored goals, so surely it's better than nobody? #nffc — Hannah Forest 🔴⚪⚽ (@hannahforest) February 1, 2022

Quietly happy with our business in January, I know absolutely noting about Sturridge, but Cooper knows him well. Getting some players in a a good age aswell #nffc — Woody (@Mister_Forest) February 1, 2022