Swansea City had a deal lined up to sign Ryan Longman from Brighton and Hove Albion last month, as detailed in a report by Wales Online.

Swansea City expected him make the move to Wales in the last transfer window.

However, the plug was pulled on the deal and he has now joined Hull City on a permanent basis.

Longman, 21, has penned a three-and-a-half year contract at the MKM Stadium.

Impressive at Hull

Hull swooped to sign the youngster from Brighton last summer and he has since been a hit with the Championship side.

The attacker has made 22 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions during the first-half of this campaign, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

He scored an impressive goal against Premier League side Everton in the FA Cup last month and also scored the winner for his side away at AFC Bournemouth a couple of weeks ago.

AFC Wimbledon had him on loan last term and he scored nine goals in 51 games for the League One outfit altogether.

Swansea have missed out

Longman has a bright future ahead of him in the game and would have injected more firepower into Swansea’ attack.

Russell Martin’s side ended up signing Andy Fisher, Cyrus Christie, Hannes Wolf and Nathaneal Ogbeta.

Hull, on the other hand, crammed most of their winter business into the final couple of hours and sealed late deals for Longman, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Marcus Forss and finally Liam Walsh on loan from the Swans before the 11pm deadline.