QPR enjoyed another strong showing in the January transfer window this year, setting them up for a promotion charge in the second half of this season.

Mark Warburton’s QPR have become a shrewd team in the transfer market. Last year, they used the January transfer window to transform their season and this time round, they’ve had another strong showing in the winter window.

Here we look at a complete round-up of the R’s January transfer window…

Signings…

QPR’s January was capped with the loan signing of Jeff Hendrick from QPR. The 30-year-old joins on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season and will give Warburton some extra experience and depth in the middle of the park.

Also joining on loan is Dion Sanderson from Wolves. The young defender was wanted by a host of Championship clubs after being recalled from his loan spell at Birmingham City, and again it’s a signing that provides some much-needed depth within Warburton’s side.

QPR also excited fans with the capture of former Spurs man Rafferty Pedder, who looks like he could be another exciting youngster who the R’s go on to produce into a fine player.

Lastly, David Marshall joined the club on a free transfer form Derby County until the end of the season, after Jordan Archer picked up an injury early on last month.

Sales…

QPR didn’t oversee the sale of any players last month but they loaned out a number of players, the main one being Jordy de Wijs to Dusseldorf.

The Dutchman has struggled with injury this season. But with the arrival of Sanderson, de Wijs looks as though he would’ve struggled for game time in the second half of the campaign.

Elsewhere, Dillon Barnes joined Yeovil Town on loan, whilst Conor Masterson and Charlie Kelman both joined Gillingham on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

Failed moves?

QPR were in the market for a centre-back last month. They eventually got Sanderson, but they missed out on Steve Cook who opted for a last-minute switch to Nottingham Forest.

Elsewhere, the R’s made checks on Fulham pair Alfie Mawson and Michael Hector but were quickly knocked back by their west London neighbours.

QPR were also loosely linked with names like Jack Simpson, Harlee Dean, Kasey Palmer, and also Derby County skipper Tom Lawrence.

Both QPR and Bournemouth were in conversation with Derby over the potential signing, but the Welshman remains at Pride Park – he’s out of contract at the end of the season.

The R’s were also keen on Swansea City’s Jamie Paterson who remains with the Welsh club, after seemingly being priced out of a move to QPR.

Fan reaction…

Overall, QPR have had a positive showing in the January transfer window. They’ve bolstered their promotion credentials with some positive signings whilst also loaning out some of their younger players.

See what these QPR fans have said online about last month’s transfer window…

My view of the transfer window is simple. I trust Warbs and the club to make the right decisions so if no one comes in that is fine, equally if they decide to bring players in that is also fine. I'm certainly not fretting either way #QPR — Jeff Quilter (@jeff_quilter) January 31, 2022

Really happy with our window if I'm honest, no panic buys/loans & with no outs it's music to my ears

The 2nd half of the season is massive for us to make a statement #QPR🔵⚪ — BarnardStar10 (@barnardstar10) January 31, 2022

All @QPR fans moaning this morning because we didn't sign Paterson need to realise that keeping the likes of dykes' willock' dickie' chair etc has been our window!!! Couple of decent adds as well to bolster a v good squad' no pleasing some! Comon you Rssssss!!!! 💙💙💙💙 #QPR — Micky (@MDspinner79) February 1, 2022

I think that is a very shrewd transfer window from #QPR, they have brought in quality without spending big on transfer fees and wages. 👏 — Paul Martin (@paul_martin78) February 1, 2022

Excellent January transfer window for @QPR Strengthened the squad. Now for promotion! #QPR — M.A. Horsfield (@MAHwords) February 1, 2022