Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has left the club to join Shrewsbury Town on a permanent basis.

Flanagan, 30, left Sunderland on deadline day to sign for the club’s League One rivals Shrewsbury Town on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The Northern Irishman had been with the Black Cats since 2018.

He racked up 96 league appearances for the club including 25 in this current campaign, scoring one goal.

Under Lee Johnson this season, Flanagan has been an important player and his sudden departure has shocked a lot of Sunderland fans.

It comes not long after Johnson’s departure – he was sacked following Sunderland’s 6-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers over the weekend, leaving with the club sitting in 3rd place of the table.

Flanagan was left out of the starting line up that day, and now his attentions will turn to helping Shrewsbury achieve a comfortable league finish this season.

See what these Sunderland fans have said online about Flanagan’s departure:

What on earth is going on. We are plagued with injuries. Obrien, Hume and Flanners gone. We are struggling with them, now we have less choice and we are sort of hoping for promotion. Baffling. Worried. Another season of building and expectations to come next season in Div 1 — Zak Waters 🌹 (@ZakWaters) January 31, 2022

He gave his all whenever he played. Not quite good enough at times but he tried. Best of luck — James (@jxmes123) January 31, 2022

Always liked Flanners. The game is about opinions. I've heard and read loads of bad stuff about this lads ability. I think he's had a decent season. Some mistakes and some not so good games but name me a player in this squad who hasn't this season? — Dean Lamb (@Chubfubbler) January 31, 2022

Been our best centre half this season very strange 1 — rav (@Rava1991) January 31, 2022

Very strange, been very good this season and I am really surprised especially without a replacement. — Gunner (@GunnerSAFC1973) January 31, 2022

Been there since day one of L1 and gave us a hell of a lot. Cheers Flanno ❤️ — Ben Craig (@BenCra1g) January 31, 2022