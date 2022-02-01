Sunderland defender Tom Flanagan has left the club to join Shrewsbury Town on a permanent basis.

Flanagan, 30, left Sunderland on deadline day to sign for the club’s League One rivals Shrewsbury Town on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The Northern Irishman had been with the Black Cats since 2018.

He racked up 96 league appearances for the club including 25 in this current campaign, scoring one goal.

Under Lee Johnson this season, Flanagan has been an important player and his sudden departure has shocked a lot of Sunderland fans.

It comes not long after Johnson’s departure – he was sacked following Sunderland’s 6-0 defeat away to Bolton Wanderers over the weekend, leaving with the club sitting in 3rd place of the table.

Flanagan was left out of the starting line up that day, and now his attentions will turn to helping Shrewsbury achieve a comfortable league finish this season.

See what these Sunderland fans have said online about Flanagan’s departure: