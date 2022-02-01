‘Treated poorly here’, ‘Pointless’ – Plenty of Stoke City fans react as Surridge joins Nottingham Forest
Sam Surridge left Stoke City for Nottingham Forest on deadline day.
The 23-year-old only joined Stoke City in the summer transfer window. He signed from Bournemouth but after half-a-season, 20 Championship appearances and two goals, Surridge is on the move again.
Nottingham Forest have signed him on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.
Reds boss Steve Cooper has worked with Surridge in the past when he joined Swansea City on loan during the 2019/20 season – he scored four in 20 Championship outings.
It’s been a difficult few years for Surridge who’s not managed to settle down anywhere. But he remains a young player and so Cooper will be hoping that Surridge can go on to become a key player for his side in years to come.
But from a Stoke City perspective, it’s disappointing to see a summer signing leave after less than a season at the club.
See what these Stoke City fans have said online about Surridge’s departure:
Most pointless transfer since Patrick berger.
Do not understand that imo
Not happy about this one
Treated poorly here, wish him luck for the future
Sad to see any player leave this historic club, but this is best for both parties👍 Best of luck Sammy
cheers for the debut goal sam but off you go son
Good luck Sam, shame It didn’t work out for you here
