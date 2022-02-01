Sam Surridge left Stoke City for Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

The 23-year-old only joined Stoke City in the summer transfer window. He signed from Bournemouth but after half-a-season, 20 Championship appearances and two goals, Surridge is on the move again.

Nottingham Forest have signed him on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee.

Reds boss Steve Cooper has worked with Surridge in the past when he joined Swansea City on loan during the 2019/20 season – he scored four in 20 Championship outings.

It’s been a difficult few years for Surridge who’s not managed to settle down anywhere. But he remains a young player and so Cooper will be hoping that Surridge can go on to become a key player for his side in years to come.

But from a Stoke City perspective, it’s disappointing to see a summer signing leave after less than a season at the club.

See what these Stoke City fans have said online about Surridge’s departure:

Most pointless transfer since Patrick berger. — LiamJamesH (@LiamJamesH1) January 31, 2022

Do not understand that imo — jon oldfield (@Jonoldfield5) January 31, 2022

Not happy about this one — Eddie Millington (@Eddmillo) January 31, 2022

Treated poorly here, wish him luck for the future — JM (@majasznn) January 31, 2022

Sad to see any player leave this historic club, but this is best for both parties👍 Best of luck Sammy — Tyrese Campbell (@TyreseThePotter) January 31, 2022

cheers for the debut goal sam but off you go son — george (@StokeyyG2) January 31, 2022